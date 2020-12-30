Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.00. Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 305,222 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72.

Get Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.