NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.72. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $75.35.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,158,521. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

