National Bank Financial Upgrades Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) to “Outperform”

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$3.15. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SCL. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cormark set a C$5.50 price target on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.82. The firm has a market cap of C$247.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. Shawcor Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$13.23.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

