National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. National Vision posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.72. 7,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,145.04, a P/E/G ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. National Vision has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

