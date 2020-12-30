Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 215,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 186,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 4.04%.
Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMCI)
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.