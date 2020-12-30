Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 215,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 186,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 4.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Containers stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.23% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

