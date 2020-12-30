NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.07 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.73. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 70,088 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 379,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

