Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.98. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Neovasc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Neovasc by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neovasc by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

