Nervos Network (CKB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.27 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $80.18 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000134 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,337,881,477 coins and its circulating supply is 21,945,097,939 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

