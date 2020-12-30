NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 29,247 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $60,261.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $53,889.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $48,450.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $48,480.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $470,785.00.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 193.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 455,624 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 261.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 310,910 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 60.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at $3,878,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in NETGEAR by 71.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

