NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CFO Roger Kent Almond Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

