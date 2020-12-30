New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $18,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU stock opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $184.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDU. Citigroup boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.