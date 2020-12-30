Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.79

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.79 and traded as high as $21.38. Newell Brands shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 1,230,355 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,374,000 after acquiring an additional 556,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,071,000 after acquiring an additional 629,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,926,000 after acquiring an additional 300,788 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 20.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,331,000 after buying an additional 505,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

