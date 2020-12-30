Newton Coin Project Market Capitalization Reaches $27,546.81 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $27,546.81 and $8.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 85.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 103.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.