Newton Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $261,720.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Newton has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $261,720.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00133896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00188124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00582778 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053000 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.