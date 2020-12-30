NEXT (NET) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 36.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 43.6% against the dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and $321,560.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00435578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

