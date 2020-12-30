NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.50

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 4493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $700,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,457,700.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

