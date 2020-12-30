Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $22.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Nielsen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nielsen by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 156,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,140,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after buying an additional 902,319 shares during the period.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

