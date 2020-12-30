NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $162.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $162.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $141.57 on Monday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,170 shares of company stock valued at $71,786,761. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.