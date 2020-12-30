Nimiq Trading Up 58.3% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $27.04 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,711.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $749.63 or 0.02610874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.00445701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.58 or 0.01234951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.16 or 0.00554339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00223632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,828,638,223 coins and its circulating supply is 7,084,888,223 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

