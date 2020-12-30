Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.79

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 1864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

