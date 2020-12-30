Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading 5.3% Higher

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.68. Approximately 1,042,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 901,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 329,351 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
