Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading 5.3% Higher

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.68. Approximately 1,042,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 901,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 329,351 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

