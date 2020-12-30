NIX (NIX) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $45,217.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $13.77 and $20.33. Over the last week, NIX has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,859.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $746.47 or 0.02586546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00442407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.50 or 0.01231840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00553161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00222226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,404,741 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

