Nkarta, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NKTX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 6th

Nkarta’s (NASDAQ:NKTX) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 6th. Nkarta had issued 14,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 10th. The total size of the offering was $252,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Shares of NKTX stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $104,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $376,000. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
