Nkarta, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NKTX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 6th

Nkarta’s (NASDAQ:NKTX) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 6th. Nkarta had issued 14,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 10th. The total size of the offering was $252,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $104,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $376,000. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

