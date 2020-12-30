Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.41. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 10,360 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

In related news, major shareholder Robert P. Stiller sold 222,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $77,754.25. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast items.

