North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) were up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 38,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

About North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC)

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

