Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) (CVE:NEE) Shares Up 3.9%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) (CVE:NEE)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 655,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 167,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The firm has a market cap of C$143.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12.

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) (CVE:NEE)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit