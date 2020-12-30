Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) (CVE:NEE) Shares Up 3.9%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) (CVE:NEE)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 655,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 167,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The firm has a market cap of C$143.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12.

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) (CVE:NEE)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

