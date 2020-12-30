Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.51 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Insiders have bought 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.