Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Novanta from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.67.

NOVT opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,570,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,741 shares of company stock worth $2,417,936. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Novanta by 118.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 211.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 37.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

