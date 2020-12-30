Novus Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NOVS)

Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 627 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,129% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novus Capital during the third quarter valued at $4,455,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Novus Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,415,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Novus Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,245,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novus Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVS opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. Novus Capital has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75.

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

