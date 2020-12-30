NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Trading 11.4% Higher

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s share price traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.40. 902,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,353,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.74% of NTN Buzztime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

