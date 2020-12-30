NuBits Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000842 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $2.65 million and $804.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00129576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.00571174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00155853 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00306404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00050308 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

