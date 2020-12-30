NuBits (USNBT) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,660.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, NuBits has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $2.46 million and $4,660.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00026052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00133883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00188106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.00583640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00314934 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00052896 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

