Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTNX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX opened at $31.85 on Monday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,598.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $14,894,281.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 861,885 shares of company stock worth $19,633,710. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nutanix by 15.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Nutanix by 24.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.