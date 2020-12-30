Nxt (NXT) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Nxt has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $641,098.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00023772 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007886 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004059 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

