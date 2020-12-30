Observer Achieves Market Cap of $8.02 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Observer has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Observer has a market cap of $8.02 million and $88,632.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00130624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00580476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00157531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00304296 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00050955 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

