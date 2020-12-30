Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $2.17

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $1.96. Ocugen shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 109,710 shares trading hands.

OCGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

