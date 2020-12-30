Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report $32.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $32.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $129.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.30 million to $130.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.83 million, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $130.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 428,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 89,627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 69,691 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,072. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

