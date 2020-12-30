OMG Network Price Tops $2.45 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $344.28 million and approximately $145.59 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00008723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.00300340 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OMG Network Token Trading

OMG Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

