Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.43. 913,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 929,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $101.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 60,724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.