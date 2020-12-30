Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.43. 913,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 929,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.
The company has a market cap of $101.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 60,724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.
