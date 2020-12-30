Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$72.60 and last traded at C$72.38. Approximately 51,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 249,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.11.

ONEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.40. The stock has a market cap of C$6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 37.79 and a current ratio of 38.00.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.