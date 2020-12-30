Open Platform (OPEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95,792.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $95,792.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00131672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00581530 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00158670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00305368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00051174 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.