OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Trading 11.8% Higher

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) traded up 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.90. 7,990,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 2,983,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of OpGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get OpGen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.55.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 532.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OpGen stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of OpGen worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.