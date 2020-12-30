Oppenheimer Comments on Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a report released on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000 over the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

