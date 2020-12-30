Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $0.0792 on Exchanges

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $36.91 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00040739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00283025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

ORC is a token. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbit Chain Token Trading

Orbit Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.