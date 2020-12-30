Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.0789 on Major Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $36.75 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00272703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.39 or 0.01928821 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a token. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

