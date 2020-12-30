Orbital Energy Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:OEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,643 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 901% compared to the typical daily volume of 464 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $151,000.

NYSE OEG opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Orbital Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

