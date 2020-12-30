Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Up 12.6%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) shares shot up 12.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $13.65. 332,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 82,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.49% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology.

