Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

ORN opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $198,030.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 391,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 912,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Orion Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.