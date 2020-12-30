Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) PT Lowered to $8.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist from $11.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of OSMT stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 46,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,432. The stock has a market cap of $213.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. The business had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

