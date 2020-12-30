Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $6.34. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 1,344 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $314,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

